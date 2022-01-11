Wife Of Deputy Chief Of Staff To Plateau State Government Kidnapped

POLITICSNIGERIA.COM

Unknown Gunmen have kidnapped the wife of a deputy chief of staff to the Plateau state Government, Silas Vem.

Mrs Dorcas Vem was abducted on Sunday by the gunmen who accosted her in front of her house. A reliable source privy to details of the incident told Punch;

“For almost three days now, the whereabouts of wife of the Deputy Chief of Staff, Government House, Dorcas Silas Vem has remained unknown. She is a staff of the University of Jos and her husband is the Deputy Chief of Staff in the office of the Deputy Governor of Plateau state, Professor Sonny Tyoden.”

“Their house is at the Little Rayfield in Jos, very close to the Government House. The woman was just driving to their house when some gunmen accosted her in front of their gate. They forcefully dragged her out of her vehicle and took her away to an unknown destination. The incident happened on Sunday and since then, we have not seen her.”

The Police Public Relations Officer in Plateau, Ubah Ogaba confirmed the incident disclosing that efforts were being made to rescue Mrs. Vem.



