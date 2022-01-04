Wike Critic Buhari For Signing Padded Budget But Refuse Assent To Electoral Bill

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has said it was hypocritical for President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the heavily padded and unimplementable 2022 budget passed by the National Assembly but declined assent to the Electoral Act Amendment Bill.

The governor said the speed at which the President signed the 2022 budget which he had described as unimplementable was curious and smacks of insensitive to the plight of ordinary Nigerians.

Governor Wike stated this when he paid a New Year visit to the Enugu State Governor, Rt. Hon. Lawrence Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi in his hometown, Orba in Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu State.

“Look at Mr. President the other day while he was signing the budget, he said the budget is unimplementable. But he went on and signed what is unimplementable. A budget that will determine the state of the economy, the progress of this nation, and the President knew this thing can’t work and he signed it. Then the Electoral Act, he said he will not sign it because direct primaries are too expensive.

“What concern me with party primaries. What concerns the poor people with party primaries? The one that concerns poor man, businessman, how to grow the economy, you signed it, knowing too well that it will not work.”

Governor Wike, who opined that the APC-led federal government has failed Nigeria, urged the people of Enugu to speak out against the poor governance the country is experiencing. He further advised them to join forces with well-meaning Nigerians to salvage the country.

“You must join the rest of Nigerians. Nigeria is dying. Will you be here to see Nigeria die? Is it the kind of Nigeria that people like Nnamdi Azikiwe fought for? A Nigeria that when you wake up, what you will hear is 20 people have died, 42 people have been kidnapped, 100 people have been abducted. Everyday death, death.”

https://independent.ng/it-is-hypocritical-of-buhari-to-sign-padded-budget-but-refuse-assent-to-electoral-act-bill-wike/

