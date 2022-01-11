Wike Takes 2023 Consultation To Bayelsa, Warns Against Saboteurs

Governors Must Be United For PDP to Succeed And Take Advantage of Crisis in APC, Wike

Rivers state governor Nyesom Wike has said governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other stakeholders must remain united if the party must succeed. Governor Wike also said the party leaders will work tirelessly for the party to produce the next Nigerian president in 2023. He further urged those fanning the embers of discord over the issue of zoning of the presidential ticket to focus their energy on rebuilding and strengthening the party ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Governor Wike stated this when he paid a courtesy call on the Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, at the Government House, Yenagoa, on Monday.

“I’ve come to let him know that everybody as PDP members must put ourselves together to build the party. Without the party, nobody can be a presidential candidate.

“There must be a party. So, there is the need for everybody to work together and unite the party before we talk about who will be the presidential candidate.

“We cannot afford to miss this opportunity that Nigerians are giving back to PDP to take over the government in 2023. Everybody must work together as a party. And as governors, we must work together. If we didn’t work together, we wouldn’t have had the best convention we have ever had as a party.

“We as governors will be united. Nobody can divide the governors because we are determined to work together to make sure PDP produces the next president in 2023.

