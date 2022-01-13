Windscribe VPN Mocks Nigerians And Buhari After Twitter Ban Was Lifted (Photos)

Windscribe VPN Throws Shades At Nigerians And President Buhari Shortly After The 7 Months Twitter Ban Was Lifted.

@Windscribecom tweeted;
People in Nigeria be like…
#TwitterBan

… until the president doesn’t like something else on Twitter. Then…

