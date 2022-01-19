With Senator Almakura As Chairman, APC Sure Of Retaining Power In 2023 – Shola (Pics)

APC Convention: With Sen.Tanko Almakura As Chairman, APC Sure Of Retaining Power In 2023 — Shola Gabriel

A leading contender for the office of the National Organising Secretary in the forthcoming national congress of the ruling of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Shola Gabriel, has said with a chairman like Sen. Umaru Tanko Almakura leading the party, APC will retain power at the national level in 2023.

According to Mr. Gabriel, a legal practitioner, Sen. Al-Makura’s leadership dexterity is needed to keep the APC on the path of a ruling party after the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

Speaking with newsmen in Abuja shortly after his return from Ekiti his home state on Sunday where he had spent the weekend consulting various youth groups and stakeholders, Barr. Gabriel maintained that Sen. Al-Makura has distinguished himself as a leader whose capacity, pan-Nigerian nature, maturity, humility and tolerance is not in doubt.

He noted that the two time governor of Nasarawa state has demonstrated is a champion of national unity, youth friendly leader who as a governor gave the young people a pride of place in his administration and ensured that all ethnic and religious groups live in peace and harmony without a single report of ethnic or religious related crisis in the state for eight years while he was in office.

“Like you all know, I am in the race to become the National Organising Secretary of our great party in the convention expected to take place in February. I am not just young, I have the capacity to give our party the needed strength to retain power with my ability to penetrate the youth cycle.

“I have assured the party I will mobilise over 10 million Nigerian youths into APC when elected and that process has commenced already. I have spent quality time with our youth leaders across the country and at the fullness of time, the result will begin to manifest.

“One of our leaders, former Governor Tanko Al-Makura is outstanding among those who have indicated interest to lead our great party as its chairman. A dexterous administrator with a tested and trusted integrity, our party will be in for good days with him at the helm of affairs.

“His record of performance in Nasarawa as governor for eight years is there for all to see, in infrastructure, agriculture, education, youth empowerment, sports, housing and human capital development. We need a leader who has shown capacity to stabilise our party and dismantle the rigging machine of the opposition.

“Sen. Al-Makura is that man. He has a proven experience at the both Executive and Legislative Arms of government. He understands the business of governance and management of human interest. He understands the political rope and he is well embraced across the country.

“We cannot afford to reverse the litany of achievements we have made as a party by installing those who will be learning on the job or those who do not have a track record of good administrative skills and integrity. We cannot afford to fail the generations looking up to us at this point in time time” he noted.

He called for support of party members to himself as aspirant for National Organising Secretary and Sen. Al-Makura as National Chairman of the party, maintaining that it will be a stepping stone to keeping the party on the part of victory and massive strength across the federating units in 2023 and beyond.



