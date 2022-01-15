Wizkid And Wande Coal Go Shopping And Partying Together

Afrobeat artistes Wizkid and Wande Coal recently went on a shopping spree rounding up the day clubbing. The duo appear to have reignited their friendship after Wizkid acknowledged the role Wande Coal had in his career at the early days.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yFizDGmYuos

