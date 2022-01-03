Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy, Tems, P-Square, Thrill Fans At DettyDecember Concerts

The year 2021 might have come and gone, but the beautiful memories, fun and undiluted entertainment that characterized the month of December still linger in the hearts of Nigerians as the foremost brewing company, Nigerian Breweries, took the truly ambitious goal of supporting musical concerts that took place across the country from the 16th to the 30th of December 2021.

Concerts sponsored by Nigerian Breweries include the Livespot X Festival which featured; GenZ Republik, The Orange concert with Tems, the Savage Concert, PSquare,Wizkid and DJ Spinall that took place at Livespot Experience Centre, Ikate, Lekki, Lagos; the Flytime Festival with Neyo and Asa, Rhythm Unplugged, Wizkid and Davido set to take place at Eko Hotel, Lagos; and Stacked December featuring; Patoranking, Burna Boy, Wizkid and other talented artistes.

Speaking on the support for the musical concerts, Funso Ayeni, National Trade Marketing Manager, Nigerian Breweries Plc said, “We are thrilled to have been a part of bringing to life concerts around the country this December. A major part of our mission at Nigerian Breweries is to bring happiness to our customers all over the country and the sponsorship of these concerts line up perfectly with this vision.

“As part of our sponsorships, Nigerian Breweries provided free drinks and played a crucial role in bringing several of these artistes to Lagos, and we are glad that through this sponsorship, Nigerians have been able to unwind and relieve the stress of the year”, he continued.

About Nigerian Breweries Plc

Nigerian Breweries Plc is a Nigeria-based brewing company. The Company is engaged in brewing, marketing and selling of lager, stout, non-alcoholic malt drinks and soft drinks. The Company’s brands include Star lager beer; Gulder lager beer; Maltina, which is a nourishing malt drink; Legend Extra Stout; Amstel Malta; Heineken lager beer; Maltina Sip-it; Fayrouz, which is a non-alcoholic soft drink; Climax, a herbal energy drink; Goldberg lager; Malta Gold; Life Continental lager; Ace Passion; Star Lite and Star Radler, among others.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...