Nigerian musician, Akinbiyi Abiola Ahmed aka Bella Shmurda has celebrated his 26th birthday in grand style.

The star turned 26 on January 27, 2022.

Bella Shmurda’s party reportedly took place at Wave beach and they later moved to one of the big clubs in Lagos.

Many stars including Wizkid and Zlatan Ibile attended to show him support.

Watch video below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SH35utut1pc

