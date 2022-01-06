Woman Calls Out Store After Skimpy Dress Bought From Them Ripped Open (Photos)

A woman has called out a store after a dress she bought from them ripped open while she was out partying.
She shared photos of the chainmail dress which has a waist-high slit and leaves little to the imagination.
She then shared another photo of herself, sitting embarrassed after her dress had ripped open, leaving her almost naked.
Before
After
She shared a screenshot of her chat with the
clothing store she bought from and accused them of bodyshaming her and blaming her body size for the accident with the dress.
