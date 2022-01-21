Woman Crashes Her Car Into Frozen Lake, Takes Selfie As Car Sinks In Canada (Pics)

A woman who crashed through the ice while driving on a frozen river in the outskirts of Ottawa found time to snap some selfies as nearby residents dragged over a kayak to rescue her from the roof of her sinking car.

The unidentified woman stood atop her yellow sedan as it sank under the ice of the Rideau River in the suburb of Manotick Sunday afternoon.

She was pictured taking photos of herself as the vehicle sank further down, with only the roof of the car peering over the cold water by the time she was rescued.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10411983/Woman-driving-frozen-river-Canada-crashes-ice-takes-selfie-standing-roof.html?ito=social-facebook

