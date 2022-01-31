Woman In Tears After Her First Bank Account Was Wiped Out By Fraudsters (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=67jLgCjlbSw

A woman was left crying so hard after suspected fraudsters made away with her husband’s hard earned money.

It was gathered that the lady’s ATM card was seized by the ATM machine and she was Asked to go and come back on Monday by security men.

But she was devastated to discover that after 20 minutes, unknown men wiped her N243,000 Naira her husband gave to her for shop rent.

The incident reportedly happened at one of the branches of first bank.



