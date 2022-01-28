Woman To Sweep Kano Streets For A Month For Calling Her Neighbour ‘Prostitute’

Woman Sentenced To 30 days Community Service For Calling Her Neighbour ‘Prostitute’ In Kano (Photos)

A Sharia Court sitting in Rijiyar Zaki area of Kano has sentenced one Mallama Rabi to 30 days community service for abusing and calling her neighbour a “prostitute”, IGBERETV reports.

Judge Halhalatul Khuza’i of the Sharia court found Rabi guilty on Wednesday January 26, and ordered her to sweep the whole of her street for a month.

According to BBC, Rabi who began her community service on Thursday, said that she is satisfied with the judgement.



https://www.facebook.com/660673490805047/posts/2059835564222159/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...