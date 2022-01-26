World Cancer Day: Aisha Buhari To Attend OCI Foundation’s Anti Cancer Healthcamp

World Cancer Day: Aisha Buhari to Attend OCI Foundation’s Anti Cancer Health Campaign In Abuja Next Week

As the world marks 2022 International Day of Cancer, First Lady, Aisha Buhari will next week attend the national flag off of the Arm Our Youths (ArOY) anti-cancer health campaign organised by a non-governmental organisation, Onyebuchi Chris Ifediora, OCI Foundation in Abuja.

The campaign which is slated to take place on February 3, 2022 at NAF Conference Centre Abuja is in conjunction with the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC). It also coincided with the 2022 World Cancer Day.

Speaking with our correspondent on Wednesday in Abuja, the Founder/President OCI Foundation, Associate Professor Chris O. Ifediora said the First Lady had confirmed her presence when she played host to leadership of the Foundation in Abuja on Tuesday.

Ifediora who led to delegation noted that the visit to the First Lady was part of the pre-event engagements with stakeholders to keep them abreast with what the Foundation has lined up for the D-day.

Also visited during the pre-event engagements by the leadership of the Foundation was the Director General of Nigeria Television Authority, NTA Yakubu Mohammed.

Associate Prof. Ifediora will be the Chief Host of the February events on 1st and 3rd cancer sensitization campaign while Mr. Samuel Agwa is the chairman of the Local Organising Committee.

Also, the Director of Gynocular Service, Dr. Famita Anga will be in attendance.

Earlier, Associate Prof. Ifediora expressed gratitude to Nigerian Cancer Society (NCS) for formally including the gynocular and flag-off of ArOY health programmes on the schedule of activities marking the 2022 cancer day celebration in Nigeria.

He also commended the President NCS, Dr Adamu for his doggedness and commitment in lending support to the OCI Foundation.

Associate Prof Ifediora also applauded the humility of the NCS President, particularly for accepting to be part of the LOC for the OCI Foundation health campaign next week.

Meanwhile Ifediora has enjoined staff and volunteers of the OCI Foundation to endeavour to participate at all NCS and NCS partners’ programmes and activities.



