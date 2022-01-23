World’s Second Tallest Building Completed In Malaysia (Photos)

* 118 Storeys

* 2,227ft(678.9meters)

The world’s second-tallest building, Merdeka 118 has now reached its maximum height and it’s a sight to behold, as pictures show.

Merdeka 118 topped out last month in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, with the completion of the spire at its tip making the skyscraper a staggering 2,227ft (678.9m) tall.

The 118-storey building, which is set to open later in 2022, has knocked the 2,073ft(632m) high Shanghai Tower in China off its perch as the world’s second-tallest tower.

Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, however, is still No.1 at a whopping 2,717ft (828m) in height.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/travel/travel_news/article-10352431/Merdeka-118-worlds-second-tallest-building-complete-reaching-height-2-227ft.html

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...