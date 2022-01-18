Wrong Version Of Electoral Amendment Bill Was Sent To Buhari – Gbajabiamila

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, says Report of Constitution Amendment Bill to be sent to State Houses of Assembly before end of February, 2022
Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila @femigbaja says wrong version of Electoral Act Amendment Bill was sent to Mr. President for assent.
Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila tasks political parties to develop membership register, re-emphasises support for direct primaries
Electoral Act Amendment Bill: Reps in closed door session
