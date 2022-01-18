Wrong Version Of Electoral Amendment Bill Was Sent To Buhari – Gbajabiamila

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, says Report of Constitution Amendment Bill to be sent to State Houses of Assembly before end of February, 2022

SOURCE

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila @femigbaja says wrong version of Electoral Act Amendment Bill was sent to Mr. President for assent.

SOURCE

Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila tasks political parties to develop membership register, re-emphasises support for direct primaries

SOURCE

Electoral Act Amendment Bill: Reps in closed door session

SOURCE

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: