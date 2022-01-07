Yahaya Bello Hails His Youngest Aide, Anthonny Edogbo (Video)

Watch below

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o0rPwUp985Q

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state has been commended for building a cabinet of young Nigerians. In the video below, the Governor is seen recognizing the activities of his youngest aide, Anthony Edogbo who is his SSA on private sector and digital economy. He describes him as creative and multi talented.

The Kogi state Governor is known to be a lover of youths and has received several global and national awards for his youth and women inclusiveness in Governance.

Watch video below

