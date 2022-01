Governor Yahaya Bello invites Lagos based secondary school student who drew a portrait of him, Places him on life scholarship

Remember the young boy Oluwa Mayowa @cridarts who drew the Kogi state governor, His Excellency Yahaya Bello 2 weeks ago?

Governor Yahaya Bello saw his Instagram post, invited him over to appreciate his talent, and placed him on life scholarship!

See previous video of the artwork posted by the young student below

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HrClf9bLoQI

