Yahoo Yahoo: EFCC Arrests 8 For Internet Fraud In Makurdi (Photo)

EFCC Arrests 8 for Internet Fraud in Makurdi

Operatives of the EFCC, Makurdi Zonal Command, have arrested 8 suspects for alleged involvement in computer-related fraud. The suspects are: Okoha Chinedu Charles, Chibuizor Philip Nnake, Emmanuela Odeh Eneokpe, Ushir Terhile John, Okoro Ossico Osaro, Ejiofor Chibuizor, Wandoo Juliet Baru and Tarbee Destines.

They were arrested on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 during an operation by operatives of the Commission in Makurdi, Benue State.

The suspects will be charged to Court as soon as investigations are concluded.



