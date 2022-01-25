Yemi Alade Replies Man Who Advised Her On How To Boost Her Music Career

Popular Nigerian singer, Yemi Alade, has replied to a Twitter user who advised her to collaborate with her female colleagues this year to boost her career, IGBERETV reports.

The Twitter user who gave this advice to the singer noted that the Nigerian music industry is male-dominated and barely gives room for female artistes to thrive.

He stated that the Johnny crooner should endeavor to collaborate with other female artistes, especially Tiwa Savage, in order to boost her career.

In his words;

“Yemi Alade u should try collaborating with other female artistes this year, especially with Tiwa Savage; The music industry is male dominated & barely gives room for females to thrive which is more reason why u ladies should stick together as one, it will boost ur music careers”.



On seeing the tweet, Yemi Alade quoted it and gave a sarcastic response.

“Oshey ! lucozade boost . Path finder! Career coach! Feminist! Torch bearer of female musicians ! Counsellor! Oya rest ! 2022 just started! Don’t give me work!” She wrote.

https://twitter.com/yemialadee/status/1485338520969519106?t=zzYXLPzfXCsVkNt4mzv6Ow&s=19

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...