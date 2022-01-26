Yoruba Actor, Muyiwa Ademola Celebrates His 51st Birthday (Photos)

Actor Muyiwa Ademola on Tuesday prayed for long health and more wisdom on his 51st birthday, Igbere TV reports.

The Abeokuta-born artiste shared photos Instagram post in which he thanked God for celebrating in good health.

“It is my BIRTHDAY. I am happy it has come in Good Health. I just want to use this moment to say Thank You Lord.

“I’m a product of Grace. I dare not ask for too much as He Has done things even beyond my aspirations. Thank You, Father. I pray For Long Health, More Wisdom and More Money To Shoot More Wonderful Films,” he wrote.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CZK_oaFIKUf/?utm_medium=copy_link

