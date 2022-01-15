Yoruba Actress, Ireti Osayemi Celebrates Her 40th Birthday (Photos)

Actress Ireti Osayemi on Friday dazzled fans with photos of herself dressed in a gold and white coloured gown to celebrate her 40th birthday, Igbere TV reports.

The Omo Ghetto star shared the photos on Instagram.

“It is officially my birthday, January 14 born, proud capricon. Great is God’s faithfulness, morning by morning new mercies I see, all I have needed thy hands have provided, great is thy faithfulness Lord unto me!!!” she wrote.

In another post, Ireti wrote: “Ore ofe sha,ni igbekele mii. Thank you Jehovah for another 365 days. It’s my birthday and I am grateful !!! Ara e dide ke bami jo,eniyan mi e bami yo Oluwa mi lo gbe mi ga,ninu ewu gbogbo o pami mo kilo tun ye mi bi kosope.”

Fellow celebrities and fans wished her a happy birthday in the comment section of the post.

In May 2018, Ireti’s husband, Adeoye Bakare, had denied media reports that his marriage to the actress had collapsed.

Adeoye said in an interview with Global Excellence that while it is true there was a misunderstanding between the two, the matter had been resolved internally.



