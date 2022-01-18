Yoruba Ronu Group Endorses Tinubu For 2023 Presidency

A Yoruba socio-political organization, Yoruba Ronu Group (YRG), said Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is capable to be Nigeria’s president in 2023.

Prince Diran Iyantan, YRG President, stated this on Sunday in Akure at a meeting of the group.

“Yoruba Ronu Group is driven by a deep love for and commitment to Yoruba interest.

“We have said it at many quarters that it is our intention to endorse a presidential candidate beneficial to the country, from any of the accredited political parties in the country.

“Our organisation, of which I am the president, has from inception, and as stated in its constitution, committed to a progressive Nigeria.

“Therefore, as its titular head, I am able to call a meeting to endorse the candidacy of Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu since he made his intention known to contest the presidential election,” he stated.

According to him, as the emerging political order of the Yoruba and, indeed, Nigerians, the organisation deemed it fit to call a general meeting to endorse Tinubu’s candidacy.

“This, devoid of partisan political attachment, is instanced of the analytical assessment made on every aspirant to the office of the president at the moment and beyond it. This is our best foot moving forward.

“Tinubu’s experience is noteworthy as a distinguished Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as an administrator of immense proportion, and as the governor of Lagos State where he held sway as an accomplished leader for eight, unforgettable years.

“It is with Asiwaju’s immense successful track record and his values as a promoter of men that we have decided to endorse his presidential ambition.

“This includes that we shall marshal our numerous supporters and followers to mobilise for his success at the poll,” he said.

Iyantan urged all well-meaning Yoruba sons and daughters to throw their weight behind Tinubu, saying that he was the best choice coming from the Southwestern part to aspire for the presidency.

“He will build on the existing infrastructure and the legacies of our revered President Muhammadu Buhari.

“He will improve on the security status of the country. He would make the economy thrive and bring back the unity of the country which we lost at the point of the civil war,” Iyantan stated.

The YRG leader described Tinubu as a dogged fighter who, in the past, fought tenaciously to restore sanity to the polity of the country when no other person in the military or in politics could do it.

“A man like him deserves the support of every Nigerian in APC, in any other political party or in the private sector in the country.

“Tinubu is a product of God’s magnanimity to mankind in this generation.

“This is the time to look back and to look forward as well; to bring out from our archive what is good and join it with what is good at present to drive for what will be good for us in future.

“We are full of hope for the said future because of what will be attainable going by the goodwill of Asiwaju and his concern for a colorful vision of Nigeria.

“There has been serious elation shown by the people of the South West and all over the country for Asiwaju’s declaration,” he stated.



