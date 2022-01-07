‘You Are Occultic’: Former COZA Choir Coordinator Calls Out Pastor Fatoyinbo

Ex-COZA Member Goes On A Lengthy Rant; Calls Out Pastor Fatoyinbo After Her Friend Reportedly Passed Away

Former Commonwealth Of Zion Assembly (COZA) choir coordinator, Nnenna Kalu-Ude has held the founder of the church, Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, responsible for the death of her friend, Tega, who was also a choir member.

Kalu-Ude, in a lengthy post on Thursday, accused Fatoyinbo of maltreating workers of the church and also suppressing his critics through occultic powers.She claimed people who want to speak up about the “evil” going on in the church either fall ill or die mysteriously.

The lady further described Fatoyinbo as a “community penis”, adding that his wife Modele knows that he “fancied the hell” out of her.

See the screenshots of her posts below:



https://pmnewsnigeria.com/2022/01/06/former-coza-choir-coordinator-calls-out-pastor-fatoyinbo/

