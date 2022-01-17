‘You Are Our Next President’ – Crowd Chants As Tinubu Visits Kano

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sunday visited Kano State to chants and placards by supporters shouting, “Tinubu you are our next President”.

The former Lagos governor, who was received by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje at the Mallam Aminu Kano Airport, proceeded to late Sheik Ahmad Ibrahim Bomba’s home around BUK old site to condole his family.

Similarly, the presidential aspirant visited the late Alhaji Bashir Tofa’s house at Gandun Albasa, where he described Tofa as a gentleman politician who accepted defeats to M.K.O. Abiola.

He described the acceptance of the defeat by Tofa as something worthy of emulation by Nigerian politicians.

“What Tofa did in 1993 was a rear gentleman understanding which clearly shows his humility, consideration and love for a peaceful Nigeria, and this should be emulated by the politicians,” he said.

Similarly, Tinubu visited the home of the late National President of Council of Sharia, Dr Ibrahim Datti Ahmad, where he offered prayers for the repose of his soul.



https://www.google.com/amp/s/dailypost.ng/2022/01/16/youre-our-next-president-crowd-chants-as-tinubu-visits-kano/%3famp=1

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...