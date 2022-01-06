Young Couple Die In Benue Motor Accident On New Year’s Eve (Photos)

Update From NAIJA COVER . COM

A Benue man, Haruna Godwin Odoje and his wife, Bawa Jennifer Bawa, have died in a fatal motor accident, NaijaCover Reports.

It was gathered by NaijaCover, that the couple died in the auto crash which occurred at Agatu road on December 31, New Year’s Eve.

Their 6-year old son who survived had both of his thighs fractured and is currently receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital, NaijaCover Learnt.

The couple will be laid to rest on Thursday, January 13, in Egba, Agatu Local Government Area of Benue State.

