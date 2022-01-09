Young Girl Killed By Stray Bullet While Sleeping In Her Room In Maiduguri (Pix)

Update From NAIJA COVER . COM

A Young Girl identified as Maryam Mustapha, was reportedly killed by a stray bullet while asleep in her bedroom in Maiduguri, Borno state.

According to one Yagana Usman, the deceased was hit by a stray bullet fired by unknown persons suspected to be revellers who shot into the air to celebrate the New Year.

The incident happened at Umarari ward, Baga road at about 12:44am on December 31, 2021.

“Maryam Mustapha was killed by a stray bullet while sleeping in the room on the 31st of December 2021 around 12:44 Midnite by unknown persons that ar shooting guns sporadically in the name of celebrating new year (2022),at Umarari ward,baga road, Maiduguri,” he wrote.

“Nobody cares when this innocent child died,an nobody knows who was responsible.can anyone celebrate to usher in the coming year by killing someone? Where are the Government? The Human right people? The securities? We want justice!!! May your soul rest in peace.”

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=616083139468620&id=100032008184206

