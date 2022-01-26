Young Man Dies During Sex With A Prostitute In Delta State (Photos)

A young man who took a prostitute to his friends house for sex has died in the act.

Journalist, Sapele Oghenek shared the tragic news on his Facebook page.

He wrote:

WAHALA

26/01/2022

THIS BOY NAI ASHAWO KPUFF FOR JESSE. HE DIE ON ACTIVE SERVICE.

This morning nai we get report say this guy nai carry one kwana go he friend house go “gbesh” for Jesse . During the “gbenshing” nai the guy kpuff. However, we nor know weda na over nacking nai kpuff the guy, but other pipo dey yarn say the kwana poison the guy.

Na the Ashawo nai rush the boy go Sawbrade Hospital for Jesse near Otortor House. Now the “kwana” don discharge with the guy Phone and ATM Card and nobody know where the Ashawo come from.

https://www.facebook.com/oghenek/posts/4504764476301956

