Youth Advocate, Folorunsho Bags International Human Rights Commission Appointment

Tayo Folorunsho Bags ‘Hero of Nigerian Youths Right’ Award, Appointed Education Consultant to International Human Rights Commission

A youth advocate, Mr. Tayo Folorunsho has been honoured with a diplomatic award of Hero Of Nigerian Youths Right by the reputable International Human Rights Commission.

While decorating him with the award on Thursday 27th, January 2022 in Abuja, the Ambassador at Large of International Human Rights Commission, Dr. Friday Sani noted that the award is in recognition of Mr. Folorunsho’s impact on Nigerian youths especially with his One Student, One Skill Programme which seeks to empower Nigerian young population for self-reliance.

During the decoration, Dr Sani also announced the appointment of Mr. Folorunsho as an Education Consultant to International Human Rights Commission Nigeria and West African Countries.

Additionally, he was also appointed Editorial Board Member in charge of Strategy, Planning and Circulation for IHRC quarterly Magazine on Human Rights.

The appointment letter dated 27th January, 2022 and sighted by our correspondent partly reads, “LETTER OF APPOINTMENT AS AN EDUCATION CONSULTANT TO IHRC NIGERIA/WEST AFRICAN COUNTRIES AND EDITORIAL BOARD MEMBER IN CHARGE OF STRATEGY, PLANNING AND CIRCULATION OF IHRC QUATERLY MAGAZINE ON HUMAN RIGHT.

“I am Please to communicate my approval on the above subject matter

“I have considered your letter of proposal to the International Human Rights Commission Nigeria/West African office and having reviewed your motivational activities for young people and a futuristic ideas particularly one student one skill program.

“I am convinced of your ideas above which can change our young people from paper qualification knowledge to skill based knowledge which is capable of self-employment.

“Accordingly, I have graciously approved your appointment in the capacity above and expecting you to bring all your knowledge and experience to bear.

“Please accept the esteem congratulations of His Excellency Ambassador at Large Dr. Friday Sani.”

Amb. Dr. Sani expressed gratitude to the Diplomat Tayo Folorunsho for his impact in the society, describing him as an example of leadership for Nigerian youths and urged young people especially in tertiary institutions to take advantage of the One Student, One skill programme to get themselves gainfully employed.

He also appealed to the government, humanitarian organisations across the world including, Corporate organizations and individuals to give support to One Student, One Skill Programme to reduce unemployment in the Nigerian society.

Also present at the occasion include, Consul Emmanuel Akpakwu, the Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Philippines.

