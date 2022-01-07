Yul Edochie Celebrates 40th Birthday (Photo)

Shared with Caption ….

Happy 40th birthday to me.

Happy birthday to a man of peace and love.

I thank God for letting me see this day in my life.

I thank God for all his blessings.

All the prayer points and wishes I had many years ago God has answered all of them and even more.

And I’m grateful to Him.

I have just one more prayer point, one more birthday wish as I turn 40 today.

Dear God, please make me the President of Nigeria in 2023 so I can wipe away the tears of my people.

Thank you Lord for answering my prayer.

Source https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=500265018121476&id=100044139474187

