Yul Edochie Celebrates 40th Birthday (Photo)

Happy 40th birthday to me.
Happy birthday to a man of peace and love.
I thank God for letting me see this day in my life.
I thank God for all his blessings.
All the prayer points and wishes I had many years ago God has answered all of them and even more.
And I’m grateful to Him.
I have just one more prayer point, one more birthday wish as I turn 40 today.
Dear God, please make me the President of Nigeria in 2023 so I can wipe away the tears of my people.
Thank you Lord for answering my prayer.
