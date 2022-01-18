Yul Edochie Gifts Visually-Impaired Fan ₦100,000 For Mimicking Him (Video)

Nollywood actor, Mr Yul Edochie has gifted a visually impaired man, Daniel Eze the sum of one hundred thousand naira (N100,000) after Daniel

mimicked his baritone voice.

On Sunday the actor shared a video of the blind fan who was mimicking him via his Instagram page, declaring his intention to gift him a sum of one hundred thousand naira (N100,000).

“A blind fan of mine who mimicked my voice. He’ll get 100k today as soon as I receive his name and account details,” Edochie captioned the video.

Calling on other fans to do the same, he said, “You can post your videos on your page then tag me. I want to see stronger performances. Good luck.”

As proof that he had fulfilled his promise, the actor shared a video on Monday, where Eze revealed that he had received the cash gift from the actor.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZzwKYonEWqo

https://www.instagram.com/p/CYy3Lp5oGyC/

