Zainab, The First Wife Of NDLEA Boss, Buba Marwa Is Dead

Bolanle Olabimtan

Zainab, the first wife of Buba Marwa, chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), is dead.

A statement by the family said Zainab died in the early hours of Saturday after a brief illness.

She was 66 years old.

The deceased left behind her four children: Abubakar, Mohamed, Mariam and Zainab, and 10 grandchildren as well as her siblings and aged mother.

Throughout her life, she advocated for the advancement of women and the girl-child.

The family will announce a burial plan at a later date, according to the statement.



https://www.thecable.ng/just-in-ndlea-boss-marwa-loses-first-wife-zainab/amp

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...