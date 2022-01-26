Zamfara Car Dealer, 4 Others Arraigned For ‘Eating Body Parts’ Of 9-Year-old Boy

A car dealer in Zamfara state and four others have been arraigned before a chief magistrate court over the murder, decapitating and eating the body parts of a nine-year-old boy identified as Ahmad Yakubu Aliyu.

The suspects were brought to the magistrate court on Tuesday amid tight security.

The suspects pleaded not guilty after the magistrate, Sa’adu Gurbin Bore, read the charges against them.

The judge there after adjourned the case till February 8 2022 for mentioning.

The parents of the victim and other sympathisers were in court on Tuesday to call for justice for their murdered son.

According to Aliyu’s parents, the killing of their son troubles them and they would never forgive the suspects.

The mother of the nine-year-old boy, identified as Jamila Abdurrahman Hafiz, while speaking with Daily Trust noted that they were at the court to ensure that justice is swiftly served and that the blood of her innocent child was not spilled in vain.

The judge then ordered that three of the accused be remanded in Gusau Correctional Centre and the other two young ones among them be taken to a remand home.

