Zenith Bank Staff, Nnamdi Godson Commits Suicide In Delta (Photos)

A Zenith Bank Staff identified as Nwokorie Nnamdi Godson has reportedly committed suicide in Sapele, Delta State.

Focus Naija can report that his remains was found dangling from the scaffold of the water tank where he allegedly hanged himself at the Ugbeyiyi area of the town.

According to reports, the deceased made a post on his Facebook account but no one knew that it was a suicide note.

The post read; “I no longer have a mind of my own. Cos I now do things I later regret. The struggle is not funny any more. I am still good at heart so u know.”

May his soul find rest.

Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/CYzTK4KsZHO/?utm_medium=copy_link

