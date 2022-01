Zik Mausoleum Onitsha where Nigeria first president Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe the Owelle of Onitsha, the Zik of Africa was buried in Onitsha Anambra state, usually referred to as “Zik” was a Nigerian statesman and political leader who served as the first President of Nigeria from 1963 to 1966. Considered a driving force behind the nation’s independence, he came to be known as the “father of Nigerian Nationalism”.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AWqU8IrTD18

