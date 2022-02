Just look at how empty a morning flight is. 50k! 100% increase in air ticket.

When I said the Airlines would suffer especially Green Africa, United Nigeria, aero contractors etc, if they went ahead to follow the bigger players in this price harmonization, people were attacking me..

Now see this

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...