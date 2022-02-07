105 ISWAP Fighters And Their Families Surrender (Photos)

BREAKING: ISWAP fighters and their families numbering 104 comprising 22 males, 27 females and 55 children surrendered to troops of 25 Task Force Brigade Damboa, Borno State on Saturday 5 February 2022.

https://www.facebook.com/354312648014400/posts/4523190961126527/

