Kaduna State Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, said no fewer than 1,192 persons were killed, 3,348 kidnapped while at least 891 people were injured due to banditry and other violent crimes in 2021.

The Commissioner of the Ministry in the state, Samuel Aruwan, made this revelation while presenting the annual security report for the year under review to the Governor and other officials of the Kaduna state Government on Tuesday.

He explained that the Central senatorial zone of the state comprising Brinin Gwari, Chikun, Igabi ,Kajuru, Kaduna North and South Local councils is the most affected regions.

He also noted that at lease 45 Persons were raped by armed bandits with 29 of the victims being minors.

On receiving the report, Governor Nasir El-Rufai condemned the violation of human lives and sent condolences to families of those affected.

The Governor called for an urgent national effort to strengthen security agencies in the fight which will include the provision of more sophisticated weapons and the recruitment of more troops.

The Governor further called on the federal government to create a theatre command in Kaduna State as done in North East, to enhance a more wholistic kinetic military approach in the fight against insurgents and all forms of criminality.

Heads of security agencies, Federal and State lawmakers who were also at the meeting unanimously commended the armed forces for their efforts and sacrifices.

https://www.tvcnews.tv/1192-persons-killed-3348-kidnapped-in-kaduna-in-2021-govt/

