150 Women, Girls Killed For Rituals In Niger Delta, Nigeria (Video)

Foundation for Partnership Initiatives in the Niger Delta (PIND) says 150 women and girls were killed for ritual purposes between January 2018 and December 2021.

In a recent report, PIND said that the upsurge in targeted killings of women and girls for ritual purposes occurred in Cross River, Delta and Imo.

TheCable had reported how young people use social media to seek traditional charms, mystical powers and even ritual killings in quest of money.

The NGO said the prevailing situation is driven by a growing demand for human body parts for money-making.

It added that the trend endangers the safety and security of women and girls.

“According to data, over 150 incidents of ritual-related killings were reported in the Niger Delta between January 2018 and December 2021,” the report reads.

“Recent incidents also indicate an upsurge in targeted killings of women and girls for ritual purposes in the region, particularly in Cross River, Delta and Imo state.

“In January 2022, for example, more than 10 girls were reportedly killed for rituals in Ogoja town, Cross River state.

“The growing prevalence of targeted killings of women and girls for rituals is a serious threat to human security.

“The prevailing situation, which is seemingly driven by a growing demand for human body parts for money-making occult rituals, has the potential to reinforce harmful cultural beliefs and practices that could endanger the safety and security of women and girls.”

PIND said that if this is not addressed, it could have “far-reaching” socio-economic and political repercussions at the state and regional levels.

It also recommended that “stakeholders should work with relevant government agencies, including the National Orientation Agency (NOA) to address the underlying drivers and develop appropriate punitive and preventive measures to mitigate the situation”.

