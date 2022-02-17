24 February 2022

The member respresenting Ikwo/Ezza federal constituency of Ebonyi State in the House of Representatives, Chinedu Ogah, has rescued 17 teenagers of Ebonyi origin, who were trafficked to Ogun State for menial jobs and prostitution.

The trafficked teenage victims hail from different villages in the Ikwo and Ezza South Local Government Areas of Ebonyi State.

Handing over the trafficked victims to the Ebonyi State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, Ogah said the victims were lured and trafficked to Agbara in Ogun State where they were forced into various hard labour such as hawking, prostitution and drugs peddling.

Ogah, however, gave scholarships to some of them who indicated interest to go back to school while others that wanted to learn skills were also enrolled for skill acquisition free of charge.

The lawmaker also presented an undisclosed amount of money to the victims for their sustenance, stating that all those involved in the trafficking of the teenagers will not go unpunished.

He said, “I got the news of child trafficking of Ebonyians in Ogun State, and when I learned of it, I alerted the Ikwo Town Union in Lagos State. They abandoned their businesses and mobilised to Ogun State which they spent up to two weeks to locate the children.

“These children are from Ikwo, Ezza South, and other parts of Ebonyi State. Based on the foundation that the governor has laid, it is our duty to contribute our quota to make sure we care for the welfare of our people.



https://www.google.com/amp/s/punchng.com/17-ebonyi-trafficked-teenagers-rescued-in-ogun/%3famp

