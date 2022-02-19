19-Year-Old Boys Gang-Rape A Girl To Death In Ibadan, Record & Upload On Facebook

Two teenagers gang-rape female to death in Ibadan

By Fikayo Olowolagba

An Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ibadan on Friday ordered the remand of two men, Yusuf Adesola, 19, and Folarin Samsudeen, 19, for the alleged murder of a victim they gang-raped.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the defendants, who reside in the Lalupon area of Ibadan, were charged with conspiracy and murder.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Sikiru Opaleye, told the court that the defendants, Adesola and Samsudeen allegedly conspired to commit the act of murder.

Opaleye said the duo between Jan. 20, and Feb. 10, were alleged to have unlawfully accelerated the death of one Bidemi Akinsoji, a female, by having forceful carnal knowledge of her.

He said Adesola and Samsudeen allegedly recorded the act of rape of the victim on their cell phone and sent it on Facebook for the public to view.

Opaleye said the offence was contrary to Section 311 and punishable under sections 319 and 324 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Oyo State 2000.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs O. O. Ogunkanmi, who rejected the plea of the defendants due to lack of jurisdiction ordered their remand at Abolongo Correctional facility in Oyo Town.

Ogunkanmi said the remand was pending the outcome of the advice on the case file by the Oyo State Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP).

She adjourned the matter until April 4, for further mention, NAN reports.



https://dailypost.ng/2022/02/18/two-teenagers-gang-rape-female-to-death-in-ibadan/

