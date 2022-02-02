2 Influential Politicians In APC Who May Defeat Tinubu In 2023 APC Primaries

Politicking for 2023 general elections has begun at full throttle. National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ahmed Bola Tinubu, announced his intention to contest for 2023 general election under All Progressives Congress (APC Political party, as he want to succeed his ally president Muhammadu Buhari.

And the race for the APC 2023 presidential ticket would be thrown open for all interested aspirants. Bola Ahmed Tinubu isn’t the only option that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has before the 2023 general elections. There are others most influential APC politicians who can conveniently defeat the former Lagos State governor in the race for the APC 2023 presidential ticket.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu needs to prepare to face tough politicians who has also showed interest in the race for the number one citizen of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in 2023, It will be a serious struggle and the APC presidential ticket won’t come to him on the platter of gold.

The All Progressive congress (APC) is in the lookout for a very strong, viable and influential person who can face the opposition party People Democratic party (PDP) in 2023 presidential seat.

The participations of certain chieftains of the APC will make it unprecedentedly difficult for The former Lagos state governor Bola Tinubu to clinch the ticket of the party. He is determined to take over from the incumbent president Muhammadu Buhari.

Below a list of 2 Most Influential Politicians Who May Defeat Tinubu In 2023 APC Presidential ticket.

Yahaya Bello Kogi State governor

Yahaya Bello is a young politician who now aspires to take over from President Muhammadu Buhari. The Kogi State governor has indicated that he would contest for the ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and he has argued against the zoning formula. He can enjoy the support of the APC based on these reasons.

Yahaya bello performance as Governor in kogi state and his age.

At 46, Bello is the Youngest Serving Governor in Nigeria. The Civil Servant and Businessman turned Politician came into limelight after he emerged as Governor of Kogi State in January 2016.

Governor Yahaya Bello has already won many Nigerian heart for the role he played during the covid-19 situation even before his revealed his ambition for 2023 general election recently.

Yahaya Bello was the only governor who refused to complied with federal government, over lockdown during the covid-19 era, despite all the pressured from FG, NCDC, and from some governors.

The governor gave his best in aspect of security, we all know the issues of security situation in the country, Yahaya Bello was able to tackles the issues of kidnappings, Bandits, even the Fulani herdsmen were not give room in Kogi state.

Yahaya Bello will be a very big challenge for any candidate from opposition party if APC decides to give him Presidential ticket in 2023 election.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo

Another influential APC politician who could defeat Bola Ahmed for All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential ticket in 2023 is vice president Yemi Osinbajo.

If vice president Yemi Osinbajo decides to take part in the struggle for the ticket of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu would be stopped almost immediately. The vice president has several opportunities over the national of the APC (Bola Tinubu) as far as the issue of APC ticket is concerned.

The incumbent president would want his legacies to continue and since the vice president, Osinbajo, is a part of the story of the administration of Buhari, the president may just have to throw his weight behind his vice, Osinbajo. And if the president queues behind Osinbajo, several top politicians would do the same. Hence, the support of the president is enough the vice president to defeat the former Lagos state governor Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...