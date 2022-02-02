2 Prospective Corpers Die In An Accident On Their Way To NYSC Camp In Adamawa (Pics)

Update From NAIJA COVER . COM

A Fatal Crash has claimed the lives of two prospective corps members, who were on their way to National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) camp in Adamawa state for the weeks mandatory orientation exercise.

The victims have been identified as Nana Aisha Ahmad Kila from Jigawa State and Said Shehu Ibrahim, a graduate of the Bayero University Kano.

The crash occurred on Thursday, February 24.

Aliyu Danladi, a friend of late Shehu, who confirmed the sad incident on Friday to NaijaCover On Facebook, described the deceased as a real gentleman.

” INNALILLAHI WA INNA ILAIHI RAJIUN. Said Shehu Ibrahim has left us forever,” he wrote.

“Sa’id is no more. Innalillahi wa inna ilaihi raji’un. It is very difficult to imagine it. For the past twenty minutes that I received the news, I have been trying to cry but my eyes are betraying me. The tears refuse to flow. The pain is too much. This has to be the most painful loss I suffered so far this year. I realized that to cry is relief for tears relieve pain.

“Sa’id was not only a friend. He was a loyal friend, a confidant. He was a gentleman. He was a reliable political ally. We all trusted him for his virtue. In any political calculation, Sen. Chindo, his colleague from the same department, Urban and Regional Planning, will make sure Sa’id was included.

“He never betrayed us. Chindo, as any one who knew Sa’id, is heartbroken. Chindo was the first person I called when I saw the news. I had been expecting to receive him this evening once he exitted his camp at Amada, but he couldn’t. The death had immobilized him in grief, he told. He would have to spend another day at the camp.

“Sa’id will remain in my mind. I will always remember his friendliness and good spirit. What will linger the most is the memory of him sitting amidst friends under the date palm at the Faculty of Earth and Environmental Sciences.

“He would wave at me when I passed, telling me “Now that you did not become S.U.G president, you will become Nigeria’s president.” I would say “May Allah choose the best for us in life and enable us deliver any responsibility trusted upon us.”

“You see, I will always remember Sa’id. He had confidence in me. He believed in me. He wished me well. His death should serve as a reminder to me and everyone that death might come any time, cutting short our plans and ambitions. Tomorrow is not guaranteed.

“Sa’id has gone. We pray that Allah is pleased with his soul. May Jannah be his abode. May Allah grant us the fortitude to be bear the sad loss. May our own deaths hit us while Allah is most pleas.”

