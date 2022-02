A Two-year-old boy has been found dead with his body parts missing in Jumare district of Saminaka in Lere local government area of Kaduna state over the weekend, NaijaCover Reports.

According to Hausa news platform, Rariya, two body parts of the child were removed and his remains were buried by the assailants.

This incident comes weeks after a five-year-old school girl, Hanifa Abubakar, was killed and buried by her school proprietor.

See Photos As Obtained By NaijaCover Below:

