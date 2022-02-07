2022 U-20 WCQ: Falconets Wins Cameroon, Advance Into Final Qualifying Round

2022 U-20 WCQ: Falconets Thrash Cameroon, Advance Into Final Qualifying Round

Nigeria’s Falconets have qualified for the final round of the Costa Rica 2022 U-20 women’s World Cup qualifiers, after thrashing Cameroon 3-0 in the second leg at the Moshood Abiola stadium Abuja on Saturday, Completesports.com reports.

The Christopher Danjuma-led side progressed into the play-off phase 3-0 on aggregate after the first leg ended 0-0 in Cameroon.

A double from Esther Onyenezide and a solitary strike from Precious Vincent was enough to seal the comfortable win.

Onyenezide broke the deadlock in the 20th minute thanks to an assist from Vincent.

In the 35th minute the Falconets went 2-0 up following a strike from Vincent.

And in the 72nd minute Onyenezide got her second to put Falconets 3-0 up.

Falconets’ last outing at the U-20 women’s World Cup was in 2018 where they got to the quarter-finals.



