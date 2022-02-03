2023: Actors Who Met Tinubu Didn’t Represent Guild – AGN Chairman

The Actors’ Guild of Nigeria has stated that the Nollywood stars who met with presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, didn’t represent the interest of the guild.

This was contained in a statement signed by the AGN National Task force chairman, McSmith Ochendo, on Wednesday.

In a video that went viral in November 2021, Tinubu was seen in the company of some actors like John Okafor (Mr Ibu), Foluke Daramola, and Harry B Anyanwu during his campaign event.

After the video, it was speculated on social media that their attendance was a form of endorsement for Tinubu ahead of the 2023 general election.

According to Ochendo in the recent statement, the clarification became necessary after a cleric identified as Apostle Kassy Chukwu, placed curses on the Nollywood stars who met Tinubu.

A video that trended recently showed Chukwu talking down on AGN members and the Nollywood industry at large.

In the statement, Ochendo said, “Our attention has been drawn to a trending video of one Apostle, Kassy Chukwu, the self-acclaimed oracle of the nation.

“In the video, Apostle Kassy @kassychukwu_official could be seen throwing curses and casting aspersions on some members of the Actors Guild of Nigeria who paid a courtesy visit to Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“He went further to deride the Nollywood industry, a sector that contributes over 5 percent to the nation’s GDP. This is very offensive and demeaning to the Actors Guild of Nigeria.

“The individual actors who visited Senator Ahmed bola Tinubu do not represent Actors Guild of Nigeria. As individual actors, they are at liberty to visit, promote and even endorse whoever they deem fit to occupy the highest office in the land.

“Actors Guild of Nigeria is a non-political and non-profit making association. It is any individual’s prerogative to support whoever they deem and it is not enough for one so called man of God to castigate and call out the whole of Nollywood and their families.

“It baffles us that a man who claims to be a servant of God could be seen throwing curses on members and families of the entire Nollywood. It is highly libellous.

“We call on Christian Association of Nigeria/Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria and all other Christian bodies to call this nescience Pastor and his Luciferous preaching to order. Enough is enough.”



https://www.google.com/amp/s/punchng.com/2023-actors-who-met-tinubu-didnt-represent-guild-agn-task-force-chairman/%3famp

