2023: APC Forum Rebukes Tinubu Over ‘Ready To Get Dirty’ Comment

Barely a year to the 2023 general elections, some leaders and members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Plateau and other States in the North Central zone of the country have condemned the statement credited to the National Leader of the party and former Lagos State governor, Bola Tinubu, that he is ready to fight dirty over his quest to become the President of the country.

They said Tinubu’s comment was unbecoming and that it was putting not only himself, but the APC in general in a bad light.

DAILY POST recalls that Tinubu made the comment when he visited the Olubadan-designate, Dr. Lekan Balogun, at his Alarere residence in Ibadan, Oyo State, on Sunday.

But the APC leaders, express displeasure over the APC National Leader’s comments.

Speaking on behalf of the Forum in Jos, the Plateau State Capital, Saleh Mandung Zazzaga said that as a party with the with matra for change, Tinubu as a party leader should always check his “words and deeds” so that he does not tarnish the image of the party.

Zazzaga pointed out that during the administration of President Olusegun Obasanjo and the then ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Obasanjo once made a remark about a then forthcoming election being a ‘do or die’, and he was rebuked.

He said no one should make remarks that will heat up the polity and create room for violence.

He said Tinubu appears to be known for unguarded remarks, adding that his aides and handlers should be steadfast and be on their toes so that they should not be allowing him make comments detrimental to not only himself but the nation at large.

“Few weeks back, our forum asked Bola Tinubu, the APC national leader and presidential aspirant for the 2023 election to apologize to Nigerians over his comments years back that he does not believe in one Nigeria.

“In ThisDay publication of April 13th, 1997, Tinubu granted an interview in which he was quoted as saying, ‘I don’t believe in One Nigeria’ . And since that interview has resurfaced as a result of his presidential ambition declaration, people have began to raise eyebrow and asking damaging questions about his sincerity and actual intension for the nation.

“We equally pointed out that many people have been calling and mocking us (the APC), saying that if Tinubu does not believe in one Nigeria, how come he has now believed in one Nigeria to the extend that he wants to contest for the Presidency of a Nation he did not believe in.

“And while we are still battling with that issue to see how the air can be cleared, Tinubu is again reported to be saying something nasty two days back.

“We call on him to always check his words and deeds because whatever he says or does will have multiplying effect on the society due to his position and prominence”, the group admonished him.



