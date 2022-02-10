2023: APC, PDP Govs, Dangote, Otedola, Others Move To Save Nigeria

Eminent Nigerian leaders including prominent business, political, civil society, and thought leaders have met in Lagos to address key issues towards ‘saving’ the country ahead of 2023.

The meeting witnessed the attendance of 14 current governors, 13 former governors, three former Senate Presidents, renowned administrators, captains of industries among others, to map a new consensus for national rebirth.

Under the title of “2022 Committee,” the leaders expressed that Nigeria had to be secured and united enough to confront the challenges of choosing the right candidates for the 2023 general elections.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the leaders worked in three sub-committees of National Security, The economy and Nigeria in Transition.

The statement was titled, ‘Eminent Business, Political, Society and Thought Leaders Meet in Lagos to Build Consensus for National Rebirth’.

The statement partly read: “The meetings will continue, as we work with Federal and State Governments, current and future political leaders of all political persuasions, as well as other eminent patriotic citizens, for the greater good of the Nigerian people.

“Whilst The 2022 Committee is interested in the quality of leadership that will emerge in Nigeria at all levels, we consider attempts to link the Committee with candidates or political parties for the 2023 elections as an unwarranted and unnecessary distraction – candidates are only chosen by political parties and we are not a political party.

“All the 100 leading lights of the 2022 Committee have the capacity for national leadership; indeed, amongst the very active participants in the work of the Committee are over 7 persons, from 3 or more political parties, who have already publicly declared their aspiration to lead the country but are desirous of working with other patriots for non-partisan greater national goals. We must have a secure, peaceful and united nation before we can have candidates for political offices.

“The Committee believes that what Nigeria needs today is for all patriots to come together to rescue our nation from all political, economic and security threats, and promote the unity of Nigeria. We call on all patriotic volunteers, who are willing and able, to join this collective effort to stabilise the system so we can all build a new Nigeria we can all be proud of.”

Serving governors who attended the meeting include Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto), Mohammed Badaru Abubakar (Jigawa), Babagana Zulum (Borno), Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Abubakar Atiku Bagudu (Jigawa), Dave Umahi (Ebonyi) and Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti).

Daily Trust gathered that former governors who were part of the meeting were Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso (Kano), Senator Adamu Aliero (Kebbi), Saminu Turaki (Jigawa), Peter Obi (Anambra), Attahiru Bafarawa (Sokoto), Otunba Gbenga Daniel (Ogun), Ikedi Ohakim (Imo), Donald Duke (Cross River), Adams Oshiomhole (Edo) and Ibikunle Amosun (Ogun).

Two former Senate Presidents, Anyim Pius Anyim and Bukola Saraki, were part of the meeting.

From the business community, Chairman/President of Dangote Group of Companies, Alhaji Aliko Dangote; Chairman of BUA Group, Alhaji Abdul Samad Rabiu; Mr Femi Otedola, Mike Adenuga, Jim Ovia, Atedo Peterside, Fola Adeola and Tony Elumelu, were on the ground during the meeting.

https://dailytrust.com/2023-apc-pdp-govs-dangote-otedola-move-to-save-nigeria

