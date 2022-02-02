2023: APC UK Seeks Postponement Of Feb 26 National Convention

The All Progressives Congress, United Kingdom chapter, has advised the National Executive Council of the party to postpone its national convention, which was earlier scheduled for February 26, 2022.

The chapter gave the advice in a statement issued on Wednesday by UK APC Chairman, Philip Idaewor.

Idaewor stated that the postponement became necessary to enable Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee to win more grounds in reconciling aggrieved members.

The APC UK chairman also stated that postponement of the convention, while focusing on the much-needed fence-mending, would ensure the party retains power in 2023.

Idaewor said, “It is better to shift the national convention to a later date and consolidate on the successes achieved by the convention planning committee in uniting various factions than to lose all it has achieved.

“The Chapter urged APC’s National Executive Committee to immediately postpone the National Convention from Saturday, February 26 to enable pending critical issues to be addressed.

“The postponement is important, especially now that the reconciliation committee, led by Senator Abdullahi Adamu, has requested for a one-week extension to complete its work.

“APC in UK earlier weighed in on the matter some months ago, where it urged the party to align with best practices in deciding the convention date which should go with the election of the party’s presidential flag bearer.”

The statement also quoted Idaewor as saying that the proposal would ensure the highest participation of members in the diaspora as they would not dissipate logistics in travelling to Nigeria twice for the same event.

He, therefore, urged the party’s NEC to summon the courage to postpone the convention in the overall interest of all stakeholders to promote unity, harmony and cohesion within the party.

According to the diaspora APC group, rushing into a convention within the space of the next three weeks will further fracture the party.

The APC UK chapter regretted that the emergence of multiple factions in many of its state chapters does not project confidence that the party would have a smooth sail in the next year’s general elections.

“The logical thing is to allow the reconciliation committee to finish its assignment as there is no gain in progressing in error.

“APC stakeholders will simply slave for others to enjoy, if the party holds the convention in February, as it will merely be solidifying the rancorous situation that is present at state levels.

“The Governor Buni-led committee has performed creditably which has left the APC UK wondering why the committee cannot be allowed more time to complete the good work it is doing.

“The committee has singularly brought reconciliation to several state chapters, and we are confident that it will make factional politics a thing of the past when it is given more time to restore sanity to the party,” the statement quoted Idaewor as saying.

He further stated that the APC government, led by President Muhammadu Buhari, had attracted a lot of good things to the country that requires continuity.

