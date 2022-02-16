2023: APGA Stakeholders Endorse Aniagoh For Njikoka 11 (Photos, Video)

Stakeholders of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) of Abagana Ward 1 in Njikoka Local Government Council of Anambra State during the weekend endorsed Engr. Ifeanyi Aniagoh to fly the party’s ticket for Njikoka ll State constituency for the 2023 general elections.

The party leaders expressed their willingness and total support to Engr. Aniagoh who is the Director-General of Anambra State Digital Entrepreneurship Office.

Engr. Ifeanyi Aniagoh received the endorsement at a special meeting of the Ward Executives and Stakeholders at his Ifeadinmesi Residence in Abagana where he expressed his readiness to represent the good people of Njikoka II Constituency, covering Abagana, Abba and Nimo towns.

Stakeholders who spoke after the declaration told our reporters that Engr. Ifeanyi Aniagoh is known for experience and excellence, they described him as a young man who at tender age started making impacts in his community through good governance, advocacy and community development.

Aniagoh is a young man with over 11 years experience in government administration who rose from being Personal Assistant to the Local Government Chairman to becoming an Executive Assistant to the Governor of Anambra State. He later got promoted to Senior Special Assistant to the Governor and now he is the Director-General of Anambra State Digital Entrepreneurship Office.

The stakeholders and party executives are optimistic that Engr. Aniagoh is the best candidate to fly APGA ticket. They all testified that effective representation will not elude Njikoka ll constituency if their son fondly called the Digi-Priest gets to the State House of Assembly.

They encouraged all well meaning members of Njikoka ll constituency and beyond to support their illustrious son as he is a staunch party faithful who is committed to quality representation of Umuowelle.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k8CwhBbBcgI

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=URLCQ1CTGLM

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/02/2023-general-polls-apga-stakeholders-endorse-aniagoh-for-njikoka-ll/

