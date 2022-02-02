2023: Banky W Hosts Kingsley Moghalu (Photo)

Singer Banky W on Monday hosted presidential aspirant Prof. Kingsley Moghalu at his residence in Lagos, Igbere TV reports.

Mogahlu shared a photo of himself and the singer on Twitter.

“Just spent a productive 90 minutes with my “aburo” ⁦@BankyW⁩ at his home in Lagos. He received me with much warmth and respect, and we did a deep dive into how 2023 could unfold.

“We have both made sacrifices, even of livelihood, to be in politics to make our country better,” he tweeted.

Banky W also retweeted the post saying,” Thanks for the great conversation and exchange of ideas, Sir. It was a pleasure. All the best with the journey.”

Kingsley, a former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), had contested the presidential election in 2019.

Banky W ran for the Eti-Osa Federal Constituency seat in the House of Representatives on the platform of the Modern Democratic Party in 2019.

He lost to Babajide Obanikoro, son of former Nigeria high commissioner to Ghana Senator Musiliu Obanikoro.



https://twitter.com/MoghaluKingsley/status/1488240126983647241?t=JCN3rrj1hUVPUozq__y8vQ&s=19

